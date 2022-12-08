Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for V.F. Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

VFC opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

