Reviewing Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Harrow Health and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Harrow Health has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harrow Health and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health -25.50% -11.57% -0.79% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -168.20% -76.33% -44.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health $72.48 million 4.49 -$18.01 million ($0.83) -14.48 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $26.74 million 20.41 -$58.33 million ($2.57) -7.18

This table compares Harrow Health and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Harrow Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Harrow Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Harrow Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Harrow Health and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Harrow Health presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.43%. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.04%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Harrow Health.

Summary

Harrow Health beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products. Harrow Health, Inc. owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

