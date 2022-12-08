RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester Buys 500 Shares

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $11,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,269. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RGC Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

RGCO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

