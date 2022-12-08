RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester Buys 500 Shares

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $11,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,269. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
RGC Resources Trading Down 0.9 %
RGCO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.55.
RGC Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
Featured Stories
