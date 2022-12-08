Richard Barfield Sells 125,000 Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) Stock

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) insider Richard Barfield sold 125,000 shares of Ergomed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($16.40), for a total value of £1,681,250 ($2,050,054.87).
Ergomed Stock Performance
LON:ERGO opened at GBX 1,302 ($15.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.37. Ergomed plc has a 52-week low of GBX 910 ($11.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($19.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £653.20 million and a PE ratio of 4,650.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.68) price target on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.
About Ergomed
Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.
Recommended Stories
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.