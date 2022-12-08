Richard Barfield Sells 125,000 Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) Stock

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) insider Richard Barfield sold 125,000 shares of Ergomed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($16.40), for a total value of £1,681,250 ($2,050,054.87).

Ergomed Stock Performance

LON:ERGO opened at GBX 1,302 ($15.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.37. Ergomed plc has a 52-week low of GBX 910 ($11.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($19.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £653.20 million and a PE ratio of 4,650.00.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.68) price target on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Ergomed

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.