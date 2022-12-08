Robert S. Keane Sells 17,732 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $503,766.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,285. The company has a market cap of $751.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $703.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMPR. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

