Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret Sells 8,867 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $254.77 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.46 and a 200 day moving average of $232.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

