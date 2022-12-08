Round Dollar (RD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $74,157.89

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $74,157.89 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $13.94 or 0.00080922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

