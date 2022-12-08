Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 400

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 400 ($4.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.90) to GBX 5,000 ($60.97) in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,606.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock traded down $11.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.68 and a 200-day moving average of $203.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.83. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $349.05.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

