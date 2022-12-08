RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock Position Lifted by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.12% of RPC worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPC by 215.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RPC by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,058 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in RPC by 63.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 107,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RPC by 55.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 510,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 182,154 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,457,489.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,801,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,809,390.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,457,489.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,801,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,809,390.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202 in the last ninety days. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.72.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

