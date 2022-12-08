RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $8.21

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.59. RPC shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 2,714 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.72.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Insider Transactions at RPC

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,340.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $561,697.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,789,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,543,255.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,340.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202 over the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in RPC by 381.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RPC by 16.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at $3,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.