Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,562 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ryan Specialty worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,667,000 after buying an additional 771,733 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,341,000 after buying an additional 414,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $15,595,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

