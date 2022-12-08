Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.82

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $9.23. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 8,885 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($13.37) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.84) to €14.50 ($15.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

See Also

