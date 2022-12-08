Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $47.93. 205,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,238,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

About Sanofi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Sanofi by 48.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after buying an additional 5,822,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after buying an additional 982,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.