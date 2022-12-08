Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $47.94

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.94, but opened at $46.84. Sanofi shares last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 8,978 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Sanofi Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
