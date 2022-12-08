Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.71 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $29.71 million and $8.39 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00037881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00509241 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30438806 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.