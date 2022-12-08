SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($94.74) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Barclays set a €130.00 ($136.84) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP traded down €0.80 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €102.44 ($107.83). The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a 52 week low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 52 week high of €125.40 ($132.00).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

