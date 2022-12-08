Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Shares Gap Up to $24.41

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $25.85. Satixfy Communications shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.
Satixfy Communications Trading Up 2.0 %
About Satixfy Communications
Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
