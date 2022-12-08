Scholarship Coin Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $82,964.17 and approximately $75.92 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,734,600 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00563036 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

