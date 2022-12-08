Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 1,379.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 792,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $4,692,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 137,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $2,355,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDC stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $31.03. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,687. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

