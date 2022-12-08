Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Callan Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,097 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $29,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.