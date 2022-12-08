Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells $18,300.00 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $18,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,828,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $29,737.40.

On Friday, November 25th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,100 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $6,916.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 10,300 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $8,034.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $7,896.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $21,944.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $87,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 2.1 %

SCU stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 31.9% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 301,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 72,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Articles

