Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.78 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $4,712.07 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00121631 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00224150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00056173 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00551199 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,863.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

