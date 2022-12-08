Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $19.92 million and approximately $9,734.22 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00123060 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00222245 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00044555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00056503 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00551199 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,863.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.