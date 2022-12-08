Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO David R. Horn Sells 18,884 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) CFO David R. Horn sold 18,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $124,067.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,513.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEER stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 280,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,551. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $407.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Seer by 58.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seer by 29.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 337,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seer by 360.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 213,288 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seer by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 163,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seer by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

