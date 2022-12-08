Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Director Sells $2,715,744.00 in Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sema4 Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SMFR opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sema4 Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 36.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 18,848,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Sema4 by 228.8% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 16,437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437,500 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP increased its stake in Sema4 by 254.2% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 15,937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sema4 by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 703,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sema4 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.