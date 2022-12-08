Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Seneca Financial Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

