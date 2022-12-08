SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

S traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

