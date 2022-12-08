Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.13 ($0.09). Approximately 150,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 745,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.72. The company has a market cap of £18.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

