SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Down 0.9%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91. 2,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SIG Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SIG Group from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

SIG Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

