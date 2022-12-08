Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 3.4%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.95 and last traded at $71.26. 14,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 919,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after buying an additional 613,036 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

