Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $153.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $139.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.