Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Shares Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC raised its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,501 shares during the quarter. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,328,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

