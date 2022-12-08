SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) PT Lowered to $48.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $638.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.36.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

