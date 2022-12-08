Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.4 %
SBGI stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $11,145,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $1,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
