SingularityNET Trading Up 12.1% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $53.53 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020769 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00240489 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,822 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,135,672,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04284891 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,616,070.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.