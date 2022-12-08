Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,561 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

