SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 419,133 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $6.30.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SiriusPoint

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Further Reading

