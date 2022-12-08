SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 419,133 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $6.30.
SiriusPoint Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
