Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Sells $24,083.73 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $24,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 2.0 %

SKX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 67,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 279.2% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

