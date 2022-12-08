SL Green Realty Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.74 Per Share (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.77. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of SLG opened at $34.64 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 486.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

