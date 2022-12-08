SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. SL Green Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.6 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

