Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 39050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
The firm has a market cap of C$32.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
