SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 2.63 and last traded at 2.62. Approximately 18,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,405,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMRT has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.66.

SmartRent Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $507.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 62.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of 47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 44.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

