Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNMRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snam from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.25 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Snam from €5.40 ($5.68) to €5.30 ($5.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snam from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of Snam stock remained flat at $5.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. Snam has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

