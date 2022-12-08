Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $2.09. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 15,218 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

