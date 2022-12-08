Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.93

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 2762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($94.74) to €97.00 ($102.11) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €94.00 ($98.95) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

