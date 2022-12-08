Songbird Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Songbird has a market cap of $124.87 million and $974,594.38 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002101 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00511976 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.87 or 0.30602293 BTC.
About Songbird
Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.
Buying and Selling Songbird
