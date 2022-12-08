SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 83,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $166.33 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

