Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Price Target Raised to £124 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £120 ($146.32) to £124 ($151.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £114.60 ($139.74) to GBX 9,910 ($120.84) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF remained flat at $133.30 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $218.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.