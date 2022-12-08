Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Up 1.9 %

SR opened at $68.79 on Thursday. Spire has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

About Spire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spire by 68.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Spire by 69.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.