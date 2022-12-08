Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
Spire Stock Up 1.9 %
SR opened at $68.79 on Thursday. Spire has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
