Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.82. Spok shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 295,972 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Spok Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Spok Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.55%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 117,895 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $861,812.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,186.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 139,704 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,442.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,038.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 117,895 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $861,812.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,186.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 272,199 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Spok by 93.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

